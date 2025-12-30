Plains All American Pipeline (NASDAQ:PAA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NASDAQ:PAA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.59.

Plains All American Pipeline (NASDAQ:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.58 billion for the quarter. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 2.42%.

Plains All American Pipeline (NASDAQ: PAA) is a publicly traded energy infrastructure company that provides midstream services for crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company’s core activities include gathering, transporting, storing and marketing hydrocarbons, using an integrated network of pipelines, storage terminals, rail and truck transloading facilities. Plains also offers logistics and marketing services that connect upstream producers with refiners, traders and export markets.

Plains owns and operates a portfolio of pipeline and terminal assets concentrated in major U.S.

