Brokerages Set SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Price Target at GBX 229.50

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 229.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 190 to GBX 170 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 285 to GBX 262 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, December 4th.

In other news, insider Apurvi Sheth acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 165 per share, for a total transaction of £6,600. Also, insider Karina Deacon purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 171 per share, for a total transaction of £30,780. Insiders acquired 227,675 shares of company stock worth $38,884,478 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SSP Group stock opened at GBX 204.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 852.29, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -68.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 165.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 165.84. SSP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 134.10 and a 12 month high of GBX 212.20.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported GBX 11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SSP Group had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 0.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that SSP Group will post 13.1004016 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSP Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 9th that permits the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP is a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, with c.37,000 colleagues in over 600 locations across 36 countries. We operate sit-down and quick service restaurants, cafes, lounges and food-led convenience stores, principally in airports and train stations, with a portfolio of more than 550 international, national and local brands. These include our own brands (such as UrbanCrave, which brought the first “street eats” concept to airports in the US, Nippon Ramen, a noodle and dumpling concept in the Asia Pac region, and Juniper, a premium bar in the UK) as well as franchise brands (such as M&S, Starbucks and Burger King).

