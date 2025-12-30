111, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:YI) Short Interest Down 31.9% in December

111, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the November 30th total of 1,469 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,810 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,810 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

111 Stock Down 7.1%

Shares of 111 stock opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.48. 111 has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51.

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $421.49 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 111 in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About 111

111, Inc (NASDAQ: YI) is a leading online pharmacy e-commerce platform in China, operating under the brand 111.com. The company provides consumers with a comprehensive selection of pharmaceutical and healthcare products through its proprietary digital channels, including a website and mobile applications. By integrating online ordering, prescription management, and direct-to-consumer delivery, 111, Inc aims to streamline the purchase of medicines and health-related goods for customers nationwide.

111, Inc’s product portfolio encompasses prescription and over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, vitamins, maternal and child care items, personal care products, and beauty goods.

