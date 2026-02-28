Critical Review: Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) vs. Orbite Aluminae (OTCMKTS:EORBF)

Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report) and Orbite Aluminae (OTCMKTS:EORBF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paladin Energy and Orbite Aluminae”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paladin Energy $177.68 million 23.77 -$44.64 million ($0.11) -85.45 Orbite Aluminae N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Orbite Aluminae has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paladin Energy.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Paladin Energy and Orbite Aluminae, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paladin Energy 0 3 0 0 2.00 Orbite Aluminae 0 0 0 0 0.00

Paladin Energy currently has a consensus price target of $9.05, indicating a potential downside of 3.72%. Given Orbite Aluminae’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Orbite Aluminae is more favorable than Paladin Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Paladin Energy has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbite Aluminae has a beta of -4.54, suggesting that its stock price is 554% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Paladin Energy and Orbite Aluminae’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paladin Energy -16.42% -4.89% -3.48% Orbite Aluminae N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Paladin Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Paladin Energy



Paladin Energy Ltd develops, explores for, owns, and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007. Paladin Energy Ltd was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

About Orbite Aluminae



Orbite Technologies Inc. operates as a clean technology based mineral-processing and resource development company in Canada. It produces high-purity alumina, silica, hematite, magnesium oxide, titanium oxide, smelter-grade alumina, and rare earth and rare metal oxides from various feedstocks, including red mud, fly-ash, aluminous clays, mine tailings, bauxite, and kaolin clay, as well as serpentine residues from chrysotile processing sites. The company owns 100% interest in 99 mineral claims totaling approximately 55 square kilometers, as well as 1 mining lease of 98.5 hectares at a site near Grande-Vallée, Québec. It also owns 100% interest in 138 mineral claims covering approximately 78.4 square kilometers at sites near Rimouski and Cap-Chat, Québec. The company was formerly known as Orbite Aluminae Inc. and changed its name to Orbite Technologies Inc. in June 2015. Orbite Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

