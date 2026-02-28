Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Trims Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,912 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,220 shares during the quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 891.5% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3,970.0% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2,703.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $60.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.72. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $68.79.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 4th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.55%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFG. Barclays set a $77.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $62.50 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.77.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: CFG) is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

