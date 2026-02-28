Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TLX) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:TLX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.79, but opened at $7.30. Telix Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 90,067 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Telix Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Telix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Telix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.6%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $414.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,037,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Telix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 250,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 135,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000.

Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TLX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of molecularly targeted radiopharmaceuticals for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Leveraging expertise in radiochemistry, nuclear medicine and oncology, Telix aims to address unmet clinical needs across a range of tumor types by pairing diagnostic imaging agents with therapeutic radionuclides.

The company’s pipeline spans both imaging and therapeutic candidates.

