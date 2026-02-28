Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Sims Metal Management Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.11, but opened at $16.95. Sims Metal Management shares last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 811 shares changing hands.
Sims Metal Management Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
About Sims Metal Management
Sims Metal Management, trading over-the-counter under the symbol SMSMY, is the global metal recycling division of Sims Limited. Established in the early 20th century, the company has grown into one of the world’s leading recyclers of ferrous and non-ferrous metals. It serves a diverse customer base, including steel mills, foundries, manufacturers and fabricators, by collecting, processing and trading scrap metal commodities.
The company’s core activities encompass the sourcing and processing of end-of-life metal products.
