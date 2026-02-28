Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $275.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 63.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Argus raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Snowflake from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $312.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.58.

Snowflake Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $168.42 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $120.10 and a 52-week high of $280.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a PE ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.58.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 48.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $66,583.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,687.96. The trade was a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.91, for a total transaction of $17,691,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 50,329 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,703.39. This trade represents a 66.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 713,681 shares of company stock worth $148,264,518. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after acquiring an additional 29,320 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,378,000 after purchasing an additional 46,344 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

