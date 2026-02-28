Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Takes $958,000 Position in Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SW. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Groupe la Francaise acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SW shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial set a $60.00 target price on Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Smurfit Westrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Shares of Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.57. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $53.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 2.24%.Smurfit Westrock’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Smurfit Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is 135.34%.

In other news, CEO Anthony P. J. Smurfit sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $2,061,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,642,610 shares in the company, valued at $84,660,119.40. The trade was a 2.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ken Bowles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $512,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 151,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,773,271.44. The trade was a 6.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

