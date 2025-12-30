Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Gaotu Techedu has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

NYSE:GOTU opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23. Gaotu Techedu has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.26 million, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.20.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.80. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,383 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 164,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 15,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Inc (NYSE:GOTU), formerly known as GSX Techedu, is a Beijing-based provider of online education services in China. Since its founding in 2014, the company has built a technology-driven platform that delivers live, interactive tutoring sessions to students primarily in the K-12 segment. Gaotu Techedu’s rebranding in 2021 underscored its commitment to leveraging cutting-edge digital tools to expand access to quality instruction across core academic subjects.

The company’s main offerings include small-group and one-on-one classes in mathematics, Chinese, English, physics and chemistry, as well as targeted test preparation for high-stakes national and local examinations.

