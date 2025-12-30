Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Maui Land & Pineapple Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:MLP opened at $17.24 on Friday. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $340.35 million, a PE ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 0.64.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative return on equity of 37.71% and a negative net margin of 61.64%.The firm had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter.

In other Maui Land & Pineapple news, Director Stephen M. Case bought 5,000 shares of Maui Land & Pineapple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.79 per share, with a total value of $83,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,987,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,270,695.86. This represents a 0.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Race A. Randle purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.24 per share, with a total value of $42,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 54,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,461.28. The trade was a 5.81% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 31,389 shares of company stock worth $482,240. 65.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLP. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 233.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple during the first quarter worth $181,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple during the first quarter valued at $52,710,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 46,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. 24.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc (NYSE: MLP) is a real estate development and natural resource management enterprise headquartered in Kahului on the island of Maui, Hawaii. The company maintains a diversified portfolio of commercial, industrial, retail, hospitality and residential properties, primarily serving the local Maui market. Through its property management and leasing activities, MLP supports a range of tenants and projects designed to meet the evolving needs of residents, small businesses and visitors to the island.

Originally best known for its pineapple cultivation operations dating back to the early 20th century, MLP transitioned from its agricultural roots following the divestiture of its pineapple farming business in 2009.

