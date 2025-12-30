Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Itron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Itron in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $137.00) on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $145.00 target price on Itron and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Shares of ITRI opened at $95.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.74 and a 200 day moving average of $119.13. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.52. Itron has a 52-week low of $90.11 and a 52-week high of $142.00.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $581.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.49 million. Itron had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.940 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Itron will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Justin K. Patrick sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $36,577.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 20,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,066.82. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 948 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $91,491.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,439,413.46. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,971 shares of company stock worth $286,731 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Itron by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Itron by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 376,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,504,000 after acquiring an additional 71,702 shares in the last quarter. Arvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the 2nd quarter worth $8,331,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Itron during the second quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Itron in the second quarter valued at about $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc (NASDAQ: ITRI) is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company’s offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron’s product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

