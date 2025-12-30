Miami International (NYSE:MIAX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Miami International (NYSE:MIAX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MIAX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Miami International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Miami International from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research raised Miami International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Miami International in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Miami International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

NYSE:MIAX opened at $46.14 on Friday. Miami International has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $51.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.20.

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIAX. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Miami International in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Miami International in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Miami International during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Miami International during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Limestone Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Miami International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000.

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX) is a U.S. exchange holding company that operates electronic trading venues and provides market infrastructure for listed options and related products. Its primary business activities include operating regulated exchanges, delivering market data feeds, and offering trading technology and connectivity services designed for professional traders, broker-dealers, and market makers. The company focuses on low-latency execution, order matching, and the operational controls required to support high-volume, automated trading strategies in listed derivatives.

Products and services provided by Miami International include fully electronic order matching engines, transmittable market data and feed products, colocation and connectivity solutions, and tools for risk management and regulatory compliance.

