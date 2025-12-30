Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $23.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ameresco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ameresco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

Ameresco stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.78. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $44.93.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 3.34%.The business had revenue of $525.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ameresco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 2.4% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Ameresco by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 99.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc is a leading independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions for businesses and governments across North America, Europe and other select markets. Its integrated services portfolio includes energy efficiency retrofits, infrastructure upgrades, distributed generation systems and facility-scale renewable projects. Leveraging performance-based contracting models, Ameresco designs, finances, installs and maintains energy improvements intended to reduce operational costs, mitigate environmental impact and enhance resiliency for its clients.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, Ameresco has completed thousands of projects spanning solar, wind, geothermal, biomass, landfill gas?to?energy, energy storage and microgrid installations.

