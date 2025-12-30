Wall Street Zen Downgrades Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) to Buy

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smart Sand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Smart Sand

Smart Sand Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Smart Sand stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. Smart Sand has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $169.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 0.38.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 1.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smart Sand will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smart Sand

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JB Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Smart Sand by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Smart Sand by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 589,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 20,333 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Smart Sand by 3.8% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 286,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,444 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Smart Sand by 625.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 115,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 99,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 18.1% in the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,039,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 312,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Sand

(Get Free Report)

Smart Sand, Inc (NASDAQ:SND) is a U.S.-based industrial mineral company specializing in the mining, processing and distribution of high-purity silica sand. The company’s primary business centers on the production of frac sand for the oil and gas industry, as well as specialty sand products for foundry, glass and construction applications. Through an integrated network of mines, processing plants and trans-load facilities, Smart Sand delivers precision-engineered sand solutions designed to meet stringent performance and purity requirements.

Smart Sand’s operations include flagship mining and processing facilities in Wisconsin, which supply Northern White silica sand, and production sites in Texas, strategically located to serve major U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.