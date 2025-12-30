Wall Street Zen Downgrades Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) to Sell

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARAY. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Accuray from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Accuray in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accuray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Accuray Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $0.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $91.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.07. Accuray has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $93.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.34 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 34.06% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accuray will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accuray

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Accuray by 5.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 14,649 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 18,526 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accuray during the 1st quarter worth about $609,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 18,739.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 191,888 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Accuray by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 122,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 16,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets innovative radiation therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer. The company’s flagship products include the CyberKnife® System, a robotic radiosurgery platform offering sub-millimeter precision, and the TomoTherapy® System, which combines helical computed tomography (CT) imaging with intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT). More recently, Accuray introduced the Radixact® System, an advanced iteration of its TomoTherapy technology designed to enhance treatment speed and clinical workflow.

Accuray’s suite of products enables clinicians to deliver highly targeted radiation doses while minimizing exposure to surrounding healthy tissue.

