Zacks Research Decreases Earnings Estimates for Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Vail Resorts in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.74. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vail Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $7.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ FY2026 earnings at $6.50 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

MTN has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $216.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $137.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.91. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $129.85 and a twelve month high of $191.42.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported ($5.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.23) by $0.03. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 8.94%.The company had revenue of $271.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTN. 111 Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. 111 Capital now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,160,000. World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth $1,118,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 11.4% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 115,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,309,000 after buying an additional 11,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 4,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,275. This trade represents a 4.47% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 130.21%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a leading mountain resort company that owns and operates an integrated network of ski areas, hotels, restaurants and retail outlets. The company’s signature Epic Pass program offers skiers and snowboarders season?long access to its portfolio of resorts, while ancillary services such as ski and snowboard schools, equipment rental and retail drive additional revenue.

Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Vail Resorts was formed in 1997, building on the legacy of Vail Associates, which opened the Vail ski area in 1962.

