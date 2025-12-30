Sidoti Csr Has Optimistic Outlook of NN FY2025 Earnings

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for NN in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 24th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for NN’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for NN’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $127.09 million during the quarter. NN had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%.

NNBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of NN to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NN in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NNBR opened at $1.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $63.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90. NN has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NNBR. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NN by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,969,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 18,615 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in NN by 21.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,758,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 483,952 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in NN by 69.4% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 2.4% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,276,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 29,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 74.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 290,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 123,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

NN, Inc (NASDAQ: NNBR) is a diversified industrial manufacturing company specializing in engineered metal components, powder metal parts and friction materials. Through its subsidiaries, the company develops and produces precision-rolled products for powertrain and chassis applications, engineered friction products for brake and transmission systems, and various metal powders used in automotive, industrial and energy markets. Its offerings span a wide range of component sizes and complexity, from thin?gauge strips for hybrid and electric vehicle applications to high?volume sintered parts for commercial and consumer products.

The company’s operations are organized into three business segments.

