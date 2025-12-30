Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

EMBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Embecta in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research cut shares of Embecta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Embecta in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Embecta Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of EMBC stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.10. Embecta has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.65.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $263.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.66 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 8.83%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Embecta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Embecta will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMBC. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Embecta by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Embecta by 36.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,195,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,537 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Embecta by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 326,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Embecta by 103.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 403,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 205,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Embecta by 15.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 401,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 52,566 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp (NASDAQ: EMBC) is a pure-play diabetes care company that was spun off from Becton, Dickinson and Company on July 1, 2021. Headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, Embecta focuses exclusively on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of products that enable insulin delivery and blood glucose monitoring for people with diabetes.

The company’s product portfolio includes insulin infusion sets, durable and patch pumps, pen needles, infusion tubing, blood glucose test strips, lancets and lancing devices.

