Q1 EPS Forecast for Axsome Therapeutics Lowered by Analyst

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a report issued on Friday, December 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $170.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.96 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.90% and a negative return on equity of 277.31%. Axsome Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AXSM has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.88.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $150.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.79. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $75.56 and a 52 week high of $158.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -32.27 and a beta of 0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,739,000 after buying an additional 235,626 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,690,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,130,000 after acquiring an additional 302,157 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 84.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,334,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,082,000 after acquiring an additional 609,516 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 73.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 990,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,303,000 after purchasing an additional 419,008 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,303,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axsome Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Herriot Tabuteau sold 91,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.34, for a total transaction of $12,136,239.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,229 shares in the company, valued at $956,685.86. This trade represents a 92.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 289,296 shares of company stock worth $38,882,311. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company focuses on small-molecule drugs designed to address unmet medical needs in areas such as depression, migraine, narcolepsy and fibromyalgia. Axsome employs a precision medicine approach, leveraging pharmacologic innovation to target underlying mechanisms of disease and improve patient outcomes.

Axsome’s pipeline includes several late-stage and approved product candidates.

