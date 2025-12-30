Short Interest in Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Grows By 77.7%

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,826 shares, a growth of 77.7% from the November 30th total of 9,470 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,189 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,189 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Vodacom Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VDMCY opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. Vodacom Group has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $8.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92.

Vodacom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were given a $0.1357 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 321.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. Vodacom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.59%.

Vodacom Group Company Profile

Vodacom Group Limited is a leading African mobile communications company offering a comprehensive range of voice, messaging, data and financial services. The company serves both consumer and enterprise markets, delivering mobile voice and data networks alongside digital solutions such as cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and mobile financial services. Vodacom’s product portfolio includes prepaid and contract mobile plans, broadband internet services and a suite of digital applications designed to support e-commerce, health and educational initiatives across its markets.

Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, Vodacom operates across multiple countries in sub-Saharan Africa, including South Africa, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mozambique and Kenya, with additional presence through partner networks in Lesotho and other regions.

