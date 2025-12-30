Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,800,838 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the November 30th total of 2,484,727 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 913 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,972.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 913 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,972.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Worldline Stock Up 1.6%

Worldline stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Worldline has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $9.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35.

About Worldline

Worldline is a global leader in payment and transactional services, providing end-to-end solutions to merchants, banks and public sector organizations. Headquartered in France, the company specializes in secure payment processing, digital banking services and mobility solutions, supporting seamless customer experiences across online, in-store and mobile channels.

Worldline’s core offerings include merchant acquiring and point-of-sale services, card and digital payment processing, issuer processing and digital account services.

