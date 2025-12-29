Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:AIBU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:AIBU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,086 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the November 30th total of 9,186 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,293 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,293 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA:AIBU traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.37. 9,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,834. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 million, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 3.38. Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $65.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.94.

Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $1.0621 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.4%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIBU. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares by 289.5% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $440,000.

The Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares (AIBU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive US AI & Big Data index. The fund tracks 2x the daily price movements of a concentrated index of US companies involved in artificial intelligence (AI) applications and big data. Stocks are weighted based on their relevance to the business fields. AIBU was launched on May 15, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

