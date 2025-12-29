Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:CVSB) Short Interest Up 42.3% in December

Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:CVSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,233 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the November 30th total of 3,678 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,427 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,427 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC bought a new position in shares of Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its position in Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF by 197.4% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000.

Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.69. 14,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,151. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average is $50.77. Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

About Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF

The Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF (CVSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade US and foreign fixed income securities exhibiting effective management of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risks and opportunities. The fund aims for an average portfolio duration of one year or less. CVSB was launched on Jan 30, 2023 and is managed by Calvert.

