Short Interest in First Trust S-Network Streaming and Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BNGE) Decreases By 32.4%

First Trust S-Network Streaming and Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BNGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 388 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the November 30th total of 574 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 834 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 834 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
First Trust S-Network Streaming and Gaming ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA BNGE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.74. The company had a trading volume of 369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 million, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.20. First Trust S-Network Streaming and Gaming ETF has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $41.04.
First Trust S-Network Streaming and Gaming ETF Company Profile
