Short Interest in First Trust S-Network Streaming and Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BNGE) Decreases By 32.4%

First Trust S-Network Streaming and Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BNGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 388 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the November 30th total of 574 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 834 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 834 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

First Trust S-Network Streaming and Gaming ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BNGE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.74. The company had a trading volume of 369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 million, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.20. First Trust S-Network Streaming and Gaming ETF has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $41.04.

Get First Trust S-Network Streaming and Gaming ETF alerts:

First Trust S-Network Streaming and Gaming ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The First Trust S-Network Streaming & Gaming ETF (BNGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Streaming & Gaming index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of companies around the globe that are actively involved in content streaming, eSports, and iGaming. BNGE was launched on Jan 25, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S-Network Streaming and Gaming ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S-Network Streaming and Gaming ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.