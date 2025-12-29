iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 115,184 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the November 30th total of 201,601 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,375 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 289,375 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global 100 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 605.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 146.2% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,299. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $82.79 and a 1-year high of $127.97.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies. These companies are liquid and represent some of the multi-national businesses in the world. The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and consists of 100 common stocks, screened for sector representation, liquidity and size.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.