S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Trading Up 18% – Here’s What Happened

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 18% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 19.90 and last traded at GBX 19. Approximately 8,396,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the average daily volume of 2,688,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.10.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SFOR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 26 to GBX 24 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 40 to GBX 38 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 25 target price on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S4 Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 29.

S4 Capital Stock Up 18.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 18.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 21.53. The firm has a market cap of £125.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at S4 Capital

In other S4 Capital news, insider Wesley ter Haar acquired 164,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 23 per share, for a total transaction of £37,854.09. Corporate insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations. In addition, it provides campaign management analytics, creative production and ad serving, platform and systems integration and transition, and training and education services.

