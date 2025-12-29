Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) SVP Richard Schlecht Acquires 10,502 Shares

Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) SVP Richard Schlecht acquired 10,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $23,314.44. Following the purchase, the senior vice president directly owned 352,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,957.26. This trade represents a 3.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

DLTH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 192,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,272. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Duluth Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $4.66. The company has a market cap of $76.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.69.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.33. Duluth had a negative return on equity of 11.51% and a negative net margin of 5.03%.The company had revenue of $114.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Duluth to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Singular Research upgraded shares of Duluth to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Duluth in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $5.00 price target on shares of Duluth in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duluth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Duluth by 50.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 29,521 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 101,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 32,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 17,978 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duluth during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Duluth during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc operates as a specialty retailer of workwear, outdoor apparel and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading Co name. The company’s product line includes work pants, durable outerwear, performance-based shirts, base layers and specialized gear such as tool belts and backpacks. Duluth Trading Co focuses on combining practical functionality with style, targeting tradespeople, outdoor enthusiasts and anyone in need of rugged, long-lasting clothing.

Since its founding in 1989, Duluth Trading Co has grown from a regional catalog business into a national retail chain.

