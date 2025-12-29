Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) SVP Richard Schlecht Buys 18,052 Shares

Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) SVP Richard Schlecht bought 18,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $39,172.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president directly owned 341,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,556.27. The trade was a 5.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DLTH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.07. 192,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,272. Duluth Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.69.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $114.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. Duluth had a negative return on equity of 11.51% and a negative net margin of 5.03%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duluth Holdings Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Duluth in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Duluth in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Baird R W raised Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Singular Research upgraded Duluth to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Duluth to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duluth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duluth in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Duluth by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 32,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 17,978 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Duluth in the third quarter worth about $85,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 50.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 29,521 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc operates as a specialty retailer of workwear, outdoor apparel and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading Co name. The company’s product line includes work pants, durable outerwear, performance-based shirts, base layers and specialized gear such as tool belts and backpacks. Duluth Trading Co focuses on combining practical functionality with style, targeting tradespeople, outdoor enthusiasts and anyone in need of rugged, long-lasting clothing.

Since its founding in 1989, Duluth Trading Co has grown from a regional catalog business into a national retail chain.

