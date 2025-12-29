Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Shares Up 6.6% – What’s Next?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) was up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.28 and last traded at GBX 6.11. Approximately 6,465,417 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 10,522,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.73.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Panmure Gordon decreased their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 7.80 to GBX 5.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of GBX 12.85.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £90.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.44, a P/E/G ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.08.

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. Tullow’s operations are focused on its core producing assets in Ghana. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030, with a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations. The Group is quoted on the London and Ghanaian stock exchanges (symbol: TLW).

