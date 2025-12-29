Orchid Island Capital (ORC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE: ORC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/22/2025 – Orchid Island Capital had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Orchid Island Capital had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Orchid Island Capital is now covered by analysts at Compass Point. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Orchid Island Capital had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Orchid Island Capital had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Orchid Island Capital had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Orchid Island Capital had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Orchid Island Capital had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/1/2025 – Orchid Island Capital was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Orchid Island Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 293.88%.

Orchid Island Capital is a real estate investment trust that specializes in investing in residential mortgage?backed securities (RMBS), with a primary focus on mortgage pass?through securities guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae). Structured to elect and maintain status as a REIT under the U.S. Internal Revenue Code, the company’s principal business strategy involves acquiring pools of U.S. residential mortgages in the secondary market and holding them to generate interest income.

