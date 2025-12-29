Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Short Interest Update

Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,385,053 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the November 30th total of 19,719,330 shares. Currently, 19.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,801,979 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,801,979 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 19.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ASHR traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,107,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,321,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.00. Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $33.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF in the third quarter worth about $315,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF in the third quarter worth about $400,000. Hutchinson Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new stake in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares. ASHR was launched on Nov 6, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

