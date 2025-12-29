BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 20,348 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the November 30th total of 37,406 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,989 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 166,989 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Up 0.7%
Shares of MHD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.64. 314,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,414. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $12.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.0595 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (NYSE:MHD) is a closed-end management investment company focused on delivering tax-exempt income through a diversified portfolio of municipal securities. The fund’s primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal income tax, making it a potential option for investors looking to enhance after-tax yield in a fixed-income allocation.
The fund invests predominantly in investment-grade municipal bonds issued by state and local governments, authorities and agencies across the United States.
