BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 20,348 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the November 30th total of 37,406 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,989 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 166,989 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of MHD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.64. 314,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,414. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $12.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.0595 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHD. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 7.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 58,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.6% during the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (NYSE:MHD) is a closed-end management investment company focused on delivering tax-exempt income through a diversified portfolio of municipal securities. The fund’s primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal income tax, making it a potential option for investors looking to enhance after-tax yield in a fixed-income allocation.

The fund invests predominantly in investment-grade municipal bonds issued by state and local governments, authorities and agencies across the United States.

