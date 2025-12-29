Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Shares Down 14% – What’s Next?

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 14% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 165,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 120,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Trifecta Gold Trading Up 9.3%

The company has a market cap of C$11.21 million, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.35.

Trifecta Gold Company Profile

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

