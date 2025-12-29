Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 913,191 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 121% from the previous session’s volume of 413,125 shares.The stock last traded at $38.19 and had previously closed at $38.46.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Trading Down 0.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.53.

Get Franklin FTSE India ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIN. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 314.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.