Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Down 38.7% in December

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 28,341 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the November 30th total of 46,213 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,977 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 61,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $98,055.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,744,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,863.12. This represents a 3.66% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 61,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $98,055.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 1,923,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,199.64. This represents a 3.31% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 228,830 shares of company stock valued at $373,456. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 24,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,408. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 15.77% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. The company had revenue of $6.82 million during the quarter.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a specialty chocolate confectionery franchisor and manufacturer headquartered in Durango, Colorado. Established in 1981, the company develops, produces and markets a range of premium chocolate products, including truffles, caramels, toffees, fudge, nuts, dipped fruits and caramel apples. It operates company-owned retail stores as well as a franchised network, supplying handcrafted confections and related gift items through more than 300 retail locations across North America and select international markets.

From its origins as a single store in downtown Durango, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory introduced its first franchised outlets in the mid-1980s and completed a public offering in 1985.

