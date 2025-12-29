Gossan Resources (CVE:GSS) Shares Up 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Gossan Resources Limited (CVE:GSS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 16.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 85,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 91,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Gossan Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$2.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.

About Gossan Resources

Gossan Resources Limited, an exploration and evaluation stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It holds interest in the Glitter property located in the Sturgeon Lake Greenstone Belt of Northwestern Ontario; the Gander Gold property covers an area of 8,875 hectares situated in Newfoundland; and the Weir Pond project covers an area of 975 hectares and the Island Pond properties cover an area of 1,050 hectares located in Newfoundland.

Featured Stories

