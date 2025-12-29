S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Trading Up 16% – Still a Buy?

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) shares were up 16% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19.10 and last traded at GBX 18.67. Approximately 8,281,742 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 208% from the average daily volume of 2,688,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.10.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SFOR shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 40 to GBX 38 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on S4 Capital from GBX 26 to GBX 24 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 25 price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 29.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £123.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, insider Wesley ter Haar purchased 164,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 23 per share, for a total transaction of £37,854.09. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations. In addition, it provides campaign management analytics, creative production and ad serving, platform and systems integration and transition, and training and education services.

