Retireful LLC Takes Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $729,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 49,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 32,764 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 11.5% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research cut Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Corning from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corning from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

Corning Trading Down 0.1%

Corning stock opened at $89.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.69, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $96.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, insider Eric S. Musser sold 100,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $9,017,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 44,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,977.42. The trade was a 69.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 20,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $1,906,486.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 66,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,110,008.75. The trade was a 23.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 156,135 shares of company stock valued at $14,088,769 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

