HM Payson & Co. Buys 4,762 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 107.1% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 667.7% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.0%

PEP opened at $143.78 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $160.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.42.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 108.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.