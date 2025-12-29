Old North State Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Old North State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 72.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,992 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries makes up approximately 1.8% of Old North State Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Old North State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 124.3% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 46,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 26,014 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 61.9% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 26,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 8,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kimberly A. Foley acquired 5,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $246,593.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 67,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,948,489.28. The trade was a 9.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $53.65.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $43.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day moving average of $51.79. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $79.39.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 3.70%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.7%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is -146.13%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company’s integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

