Retireful LLC Buys Shares of 5,993 Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,993 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Brian Low Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at $739,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 12.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 66,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 173.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.36.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $139.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.98. Toll Brothers Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $149.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.39.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 12.28%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 7.37%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company’s core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

