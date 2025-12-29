Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH) Short Interest Update

Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 926,493 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the November 30th total of 596,149 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 281,026 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 281,026 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Franklin FTSE China ETF Stock Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA FLCH opened at $24.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.27. Franklin FTSE China ETF has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin FTSE China ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLCH. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE China ETF by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF during the second quarter worth $3,146,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE China ETF during the second quarter worth $808,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE China ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,050,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE China ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 210,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after buying an additional 34,675 shares during the period.

About Franklin FTSE China ETF

The Franklin FTSE China ETF (FLCH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE China RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in China. FLCH was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

