Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Progyny, Inc. $PGNY

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Progyny by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 1.1% during the second quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 5.4% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 4.3% during the second quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G PLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 2.6% during the second quarter. M&G PLC now owns 30,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Progyny from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays began coverage on Progyny in a report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Progyny in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Progyny from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progyny has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.70. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $27.76.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Progyny had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 4.46%.The company had revenue of $313.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Progyny has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.820 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.400 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski acquired 79,500 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,931,055.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 680,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,523,296.79. This represents a 13.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 21,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $543,226.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 48,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,129. The trade was a 30.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 22,046 shares of company stock valued at $561,691 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc is a New York-based fertility benefits management company that partners with employers and health plans to design and administer comprehensive family-building programs. The company’s digital health platform integrates clinical expertise, patient support tools and data analytics to help members navigate fertility treatments, from in vitro fertilization (IVF) and egg freezing to surrogacy and adoption. By focusing on outcomes-based care, Progyny aims to improve success rates while controlling costs for its clients.

The core of Progyny’s offering is its proprietary Smart Cycle® benefit, which bundles clinical, emotional and logistical support into a single package.

