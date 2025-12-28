Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO Shares Sold by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH cut its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 50.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,085 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HALO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 35,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 12,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.9% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 6,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

HALO has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Leerink Partners upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.10.

In other news, COO Cortney Caudill sold 4,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $277,904.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,325.03. This represents a 25.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 16,569 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $1,141,935.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 708,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,844,913.48. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,661 shares of company stock worth $6,036,837. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $68.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.95. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $79.50.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $354.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.18 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 156.95% and a net margin of 47.91%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company’s core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company’s flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

