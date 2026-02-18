Bank Of Montreal $BMO Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,343,957 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,944 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.54% of Bank Of Montreal worth $4,214,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Bank Of Montreal during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank Of Montreal by 40.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Bank Of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $141.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bank Of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $85.40 and a fifty-two week high of $146.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.65.

Bank Of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The bank reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. Bank Of Montreal had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is an increase from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Bank Of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMO. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Monday, December 29th. TD Securities raised Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO), commonly known as BMO Financial Group, is one of Canada’s largest and longest-established banks. Founded in Montreal and headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the bank provides a broad range of financial services to retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients. BMO is publicly listed in both Canada and the United States and operates under a consolidated financial services model that integrates banking, capital markets, wealth management and asset management activities.

BMO’s core businesses include personal and commercial banking—offering checking and savings accounts, lending, mortgages, and small-business services—alongside wealth management and private banking through its asset and investment management divisions.

