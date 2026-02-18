Investec Group (LON:INVP) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 643 and last traded at GBX 641.39, with a volume of 3090686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 628.

Investec Group Trading Up 2.6%

The firm has a market cap of £5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 580.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 567.01.

Get Investec Group alerts:

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 40.50 EPS for the quarter. Investec Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 43.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Investec Group will post 70.0000031 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Investec Group Company Profile

Investec Group engages in the provision of various financial products and services in South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides private banking services; wealth services, including wealth and portfolio management, stockbroking, and offshore and retirement investment, and intergenerational wealth solutions; savings accounts; personal and property financing, and finance for practice; and insurance solutions covering severe illness, disability, life, mortgage and income protection, and business overloads.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.