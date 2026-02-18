Productivt Tech (OTCMKTS:PRAC) versus Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Profitability

This table compares Burnham and Productivt Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burnham 6.47% 13.03% 8.07% Productivt Tech N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Burnham shares are held by institutional investors. 35.1% of Productivt Tech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Burnham and Productivt Tech”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burnham $270.18 million 0.31 $11.95 million $3.70 6.76 Productivt Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Burnham has higher revenue and earnings than Productivt Tech.

Dividends

Burnham pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Productivt Tech pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 644.4%. Burnham pays out 24.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Burnham has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Productivt Tech has a beta of 990.21, indicating that its share price is 98,921% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Burnham beats Productivt Tech on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burnham

Burnham Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; radiators; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets, including units for the manufactured housing industry. The company's commercial and industrial heating products comprise a range of cast iron, stainless steel, fire tube, water tube, copper tube boilers, and water heaters; and boiler room accessories that are used for various applications, such as military bases, multi-unit residential buildings, health care, government, education, and hospital facilities. The company sells its residential products through wholesale distributors to builders, heating contractors, fuel dealers, and utilities for resale to end-use customers; and commercial products primarily through independent sales representatives, directly to contractors, or end users. Burnham Holdings, Inc. is based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

About Productivt Tech

Productivity Technologies Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automated industrial systems, industrial machinery and equipment, and custom electrical control panels. The company offers quick die change, press automation, flexible transfer, and stacking/destacking equipment used to automate automotive and other metal stamping operations. In addition, the company engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of custom electrical control panels primarily for use in production machinery and machine tools utilized in automotive, adhesive and sealant, food processing, and other industrial applications. It sells its products to automobile and automotive parts manufacturers, appliance manufacturers, and steel service centers, as well as manufacturers of lawn and garden equipment, office furniture, heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, and large construction equipment in the United States and internationally. Productivity Technologies Corp. was formerly known as Production Systems Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Productivity Technologies Corp. in May 1996. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Fenton, Michigan. It has sales and engineering offices in Michigan, Germany, and China.

