Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.1429.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WERN. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, December 22nd.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WERN

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ WERN opened at $33.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.58, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $23.02 and a 12-month high of $38.45.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $737.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.51 million. Werner Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 57.8% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, founded in 1956 by Clarence L. “Chris” Werner, is a leading transportation and logistics provider based in Omaha, Nebraska. The company began as a one?truck operation and has since grown into one of North America’s largest carriers, offering an array of services to support diverse supply chains.

Werner’s core business activities include full truckload dry van services, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal transport and brokerage solutions. The company also provides value-added services such as warehousing, freight management and fleet maintenance through its network of terminals and service centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.