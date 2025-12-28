Shaker Investments LLC OH Purchases New Stake in Cognex Corporation $CGNX

Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter worth about $1,033,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 526.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 474,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,143,000 after acquiring an additional 398,408 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Cognex in the first quarter worth about $678,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cognex by 223.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 73,509 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 50,751 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 13.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 200,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 23,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 price target on Cognex in a report on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson set a $38.00 target price on Cognex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognex news, Director Robert Willett sold 6,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $331,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognex Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $36.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.51. Cognex Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Cognex had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $264.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cognex has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.190-0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Corporation will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation is a leading provider of machine vision systems, software, sensors and industrial barcode readers used to automate manufacturing, logistics and distribution processes. The company designs and develops vision-based products that help manufacturers and logistics operators inspect, identify and guide parts, assemblies and packaged goods in real time. Its solutions are applied in a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and general manufacturing.

The company’s product portfolio includes stand-alone vision systems, vision sensors and deep learning-based software platforms that enable automated inspection, quality control and traceability.

